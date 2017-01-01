7 Ways to Stop Burglars From Choosing Your Home

Old wired technology. Traditional alarm companies

want to put wires in your walls, because they know

that ripping their wires out is hard and expensive. State-of-the-art 100% wireless technology. We

took micro-chip technology and

developed smarter software to offer you a robust

and reliable security system. With wireless, there

are no holes in your walls.

Monitoring is $42.99 a month. Ours is just $14.99 a month. SimpliSafe protects your home

with COPS Monitoring - named BEST MONITORING in the

Industry by the Central Station Alarm Association.

The moment you let them put a system into your home, you’re

typically locked into a $1,547 contract with no way out. No annual contracts! Our customers stay with us because of

our excellent product quality and helpful customer support.

Auto-renewal clauses grab another $1,547 from you if you don’t

cancel them within 90 days of the end of your three-year term.

Forget to cancel? You’re legally trapped—there’s no way out. No hidden charges, no

commitments, no sneaky tricks.

Many frustrated customers (just google “alarm system

complaints” or “alarm contract complaints” and see

for yourself). Growing by word of mouth. See our Facebook fan page.

Uses a phone line to connect to the monitoring center.

Burglars sometimes cut phone lines. Uses its built-in and independent cellular connection, which is

5-10 seconds faster, and is uncuttable. No phone line required.

Prices are kept high because there are so many

middlemen and salespeople involved. We don’t have expensive salespeople or middlemen. That’s

how we can afford to keep our prices so low.

Installation typically costs between $99 and $500. You’ll

need to take a day off of work, while the installer drills

holes in your walls. Set-up is easier than you could ever imagine. No tools

needed, just adhesive pads. The unit actually talks to you

while you’re setting it up. One of our customers purchased a

second system for his daughter’s home and was “looking

forward to the joy of installing it for her.” Watch our

easy installation video to see what he means.



Does easy set-up mean the system is flimsy or less secure?

No! Quite the opposite. No wires means there’s nothing for

burglars to cut.