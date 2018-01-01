SimpliSafe Logo
Home Security.
Done Right.

Engineered with a single focus: to protect.
More than easy to use—downright delightful.
All at prices that are fair and honest.

MORE PROTECTION

The two-time winner of
CNET's Editors' Choice for
Home Security, protecting
over 2 million.

LESS MARKUP

Middlemen don't make
you more secure. So we
replaced them with exceptional
protection at fair prices.

NO NONSENSE

No contracts, no gotchas,
no hidden anything,
ever. It’s about time.

Smaller. Faster.
Stronger.

Meet the All New SimpliSafe
Half the size with double the range. Fifty percent louder
and five times faster. Loaded with all-new safeguards.
Introducing the most powerful SimpliSafe ever.

Base Station

Built for the
unexpected

Real home security prepares for
the worst. So we built backups.
And backups for those backups.

  • SmashSafe

    An intruder can damage the keypad.
    Doesn't matter. We still alert
    the police. Sorry, bad guys.

    Twice Secured

    We doubled down. Took our built-in
    cellular connection. Put it on the
    strongest networks. Then reinforced it
    with Wi-Fi. So your home is always secure.

  • Disaster Ready

    We've got 6 monitoring centers.
    They all protect your home. All the
    time. Overkill? It's not. It means
    there's no single point of failure. So
    a disaster can't take down your protection.

    Power Outage Protection

    The power fails. We don’t. In a
    blackout, a back-up battery kicks in
    and protects you for a full 24 hours.

  • Confirmed Alerts

    Alert confirmation is big. It means
    that we send an alarm signal until
    the monitoring center confirms they
    got it. It’s how you can be absolutely
    sure help is there when you need it.

    Deep Encryption

    From sensor to Base Station to
    monitoring centers and back,
    your signals are encrypted.

Protecting over

2 MILLION

Americans

Over 40,000

reviews on Amazon
and Google

The

FASTEST

growing home security

"We use
it to catch
criminals.

“My force used SimpliSafe to stop a
serial burglary ring. It still helps us
catch other criminals in the act today.”

CHIEF BALOG
GENOA CITY POLICE

Less markup.
More security.

A common misconception: the more you pay,
the more you get. But the truth is you’re
paying for more markup. Not more security.


You shouldn't have to pay more so we can do less.
We cut out the middlemen, so you get award-winning
protection at fair and honest prices.

No contracts. Period.

It's just common sense. No contracts
means we don't get paid unless you're happy.
It's exactly the way it should be.

Open box.
Plug it in.
Start Protecting.

Introducing the easiest setup ever. Anyone can set
up SimpliSafe in just a few minutes. No drilling.
 No wiring. No tools.

WINNER OF ANGIE'S LIST SUPER SERVICE AWARD

"This morning
at 6:45 AM, my
phone rang."

“It was the SimpliSafe operator, telling me that my
alarm was going off. I had them call the police and
they were there within minutes. The system worked
perfectly and the intruders ran away."

DENNIS, AMARILLO TEXAS

60 Day Satisfaction Guarantee

Try this system in your home for sixty
days. If you aren’t completely satisfied
(we think you will be), return it for a full
refund. We’ll even cover return shipping.

Protects
Everything

4 WAYS TO STOP INTRUDERS

Entry and motion sensors.
Glassbreak detection. Video security.
Intruders, start running.

INDUSTRY-LEADING
PROFESSIONAL MONITORING

It’s like having your own personal
security guard with a direct line to
the police.

CONTROL FROM YOUR PHONE

Arm and disarm your system and
check-in on home from anywhere.

WATCH OVER YOUR HOME
FROM ANYWHERE

See what happens whenever your
system detects trouble.

EASY TO USE

Arm and disarm SimpliSafe with just
a single touch.

COVERS HOMES OF ALL SIZES

Unless your home is as large as a
football field, we’ve got you covered.

DETECTS FIRES AND DEADLY
GAS LEAKS

The best in smoke detection alerts
you before fires break out.

WATER DAMAGE PROTECTION

Freeze and flood sensors alert you to
trouble before it starts.

SimpliSafe Camera

Criminals. Captured.

Cops love when an alarm is visually verified. It means the
alarm is a) the real deal and b) in progress. And that means
they are way more likely to catch the criminal.

See what happens in an emergency

Capture crucial evidence

Watch free anytime

"This is one I'm hearing a lot
about now. You don't have to drill
anything. No wiring needed." "Protecting your family is important,
but don't ever sign a long-term contract.
These are the good guys!" "All the bells and whistles
for a lot less money." "Even without fancy marketing,
word is spreading."
